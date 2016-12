Gladys A. Petersen

Gladys Petersen, age 93, of Elk River, went home to the Lord on Oct. 24, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St., Elk River, MN.

Gladys was born and raised in Mountain Lake, MN, the daughter of Peter P. and Anna J. (Sawatsky) Lohrenz, who predeceased her. On Aug. 24, 1944 she married Basil Petersen, who passed away in 1999.

Gladys is survived by siblings, Richard (Irma) and William (Joyce) Lohrenz of Mountain Lake, MN and Sandra (Robert) Roel of Detroit Lakes, MN; children, Christine (Theodore) Fritsche of Rio Verde, AZ, Constance (John) Natwick of Elk River, MN, and Bruce (Lisa) Petersen of River Falls, WI; grandchildren, Alison (Andrew) Bicek, Kathrin (Erik) Natwick, Kenyon (Bobbi Halling) Petersen, Jillian (Jeremy) Schmitz, Aaron (Tara) Petersen, Heather Petersen, and Zachary Petersen, and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other relatives and beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Elk River Lutheran Church or Heifer International are preferred.

Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212

