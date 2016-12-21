Garden Expo 2017 now taking registrations

Registration has opened for the 13th annual garden expo.

The event is sponsored by the Sherburne County Master Gardeners and will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Big Lake High School.

The $30 registration fee includes informational sessions, lunch from Panera Bread and Make and Take It sessions, including materials.

Madison Bromberg of the Sherburne County Extension Office said early registration is encouraged as space is limited and all sessions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sessions will cover a variety of topics including pruning, emerald ash borer, native plants, new and underused perennials, deer in gardens, garden myths, food ecosystem gardens, hydragenas, hardy roses, herbs in pots, tree planting tips and rhododendrons.

Make and Take It sessions will include papercrete, tiny terrariums, pampering the gardener, propegating alpine or perennial pots, driftwood treasures and growing your own orchid.

There also will be vendors and educational displays at the expo, as well as a silent auction and door prizes.

To register for the Learn and Grow Garden Expo, go to http://z.umn.edu/sherburne.

For more information or to get a mail-in registration form, call the Sherburne County Extension Office at 763-765-3075.