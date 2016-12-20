VFW Post 5518 announces its latest essay winners

The Elk River-Rogers VFW Post 5518 has announced the winners of its annual fall essay competitions.
First-place winners in each category have been sent on to the district competition.
Voice of Democracy audio essay, 9-12 grades
Topic: “My Responsibility to America.”
First: Olivia Hansen, 11th grade, Elk River High School. $100 award.
Second: Mollie Heinen, 11th grade, Elk River High School. $75 award.
Third: Ava Maki, 11th grade, Elk River High School. $50 award.
Patriot’s Pen essay competition, 6-8 grades
Topic: “The America I Believe In.”
First: Vincent Colotti, sixth grade, St. Michael-Albertville Middle School East. $75 award.
Second: Emma Ricks, eighth grade, Anoka Middle School for the Arts. $50 award
Third: Madilyn Herbert, eighth grade, Anoka Middle School for the Arts. $35 award.
Fifth Grade Patriotic Essay Contest
Topic: “How Can I Show Patriotism Every Day.”
First: Keaton Westgaard, Meadowvale Elementary, Elk River. $25 award.
Second: Addison Rafferty, Meadowvale Elementary, Elk River. $20 award.
Third: Samantha Lemke, Meadowvale Elementary, Elk River. $15 award.