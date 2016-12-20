VFW Post 5518 announces its latest essay winners

The Elk River-Rogers VFW Post 5518 has announced the winners of its annual fall essay competitions.

First-place winners in each category have been sent on to the district competition.

Voice of Democracy audio essay, 9-12 grades

Topic: “My Responsibility to America.”

First: Olivia Hansen, 11th grade, Elk River High School. $100 award.

Second: Mollie Heinen, 11th grade, Elk River High School. $75 award.

Third: Ava Maki, 11th grade, Elk River High School. $50 award.

Patriot’s Pen essay competition, 6-8 grades

Topic: “The America I Believe In.”

First: Vincent Colotti, sixth grade, St. Michael-Albertville Middle School East. $75 award.

Second: Emma Ricks, eighth grade, Anoka Middle School for the Arts. $50 award

Third: Madilyn Herbert, eighth grade, Anoka Middle School for the Arts. $35 award.

Fifth Grade Patriotic Essay Contest

Topic: “How Can I Show Patriotism Every Day.”

First: Keaton Westgaard, Meadowvale Elementary, Elk River. $25 award.

Second: Addison Rafferty, Meadowvale Elementary, Elk River. $20 award.

Third: Samantha Lemke, Meadowvale Elementary, Elk River. $15 award.