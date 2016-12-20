Three-car crash on icy road injured one

One person was injured in a three-car crash Saturday, Dec. 17, in Elk River.

Two vehicles, a Ford pickup and a KIA Sorento, were westbound on Highway 10, exited to go south on Highway 169 and were stopped at the light when the accident occurred, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Honda Pilot driven by a 24-year-old Plymouth woman was northbound on Highway 169. When the light turned green for the Ford and the KIA, they proceeded through the intersection. The driver of the Honda attempted to stop for the red light, but hit the Ford and the KIA. Roads were icy at the time, according to the State Patrol report.

The driver of the Honda sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, a Buffalo man, 55, and an Elk River man, 45, were not injured.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was detected, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported at 12:24 p.m.

Elk River Police assisted the State Patrol at the accident scene.