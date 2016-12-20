Leo “Buzz” George Glunz of Zimmerman passed away on December 16, 2016 at the Fergus Falls Veterans Home at the age of 75.

He was born March 23, 1941 to George and Florence Glunz in Buffalo, MN. He attended school around Monticello and Buffalo. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church on November 27, 1957 by Rev. Berwald. In 1963 he went into the U.S. Navy and fought in the Viet Nam war where he served for four years. In January 1967 he was married to Dianne Anderson; they had a baby daughter that died at birth. He was divorced in 1975. He worked for Murphy Trucking and Rigging for many years and because of an injury to his shoulder he retired from there. For the past 30 or more years he has lived and worked around Zimmerman and Elk River. In June of 2002, he suffered a stroke which left him unable to talk and his right arm and leg paralyzed.

He is survived by sons, Sean (Andrea) Glunz and Scott Glunz (Beth Grauberger); lifetime partner, Velma Olson; grandsons, Eli and Aidan Glunz; step-grandchildren, Brandon and Haley; sisters, Betty (Mrs. David Schmalz) and Tammie Anderson; goddaughter, Jody Hayes; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Preceded in death by infant daughter; father, George; mother Florence; brothers, Tom and Gene.

He enjoyed dirt track racing, working on cars, riding horses, barrel racing and Chariot racing with his dad. He belonged to the Zimmerman Lions for years. He also enjoyed seeing his grandsons.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 11 a.m. at Dares Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW in Elk River. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Arr. by Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com