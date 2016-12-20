Haack at it again

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River girls basketball team is off to its best start in recent memory, improving to 6-0 after defeating Andover by a score of 80-70 on Friday, Dec. 16. The Elks have not gone undefeated this long into season since any girl on the roster has been in high school.

A big reason for that is the Tip Off Classic that the team participates in to start the season. They have lost at least one game in the tournament each of the past two years, and also lost their first game of the season in 2013-14, when the current seniors were freshmen. They were able to turn it around this season, though, by defeating Lakeville North 61-47. Gabi Haack has led her team in scoring this season, recording 195 points through their first six games. (Photo by Rob LaPlante/Wright County Journal Press)

That win got them started out on the right foot, and they have been riding that momentum ever since.

“It’s just crazy. I don’t know if I’ve ever started off a season with a win, because these past couple years we played in the Invitational Breakdown Tournament and we always lost, but this was our first year winning,” said senior guard Gabi Haack. “Ever since we won that first game, we’ve just really used that energy for the rest of the games we’ve been playing.”

A number of different girls have been playing well this season, and helping lead the Elks to victory, but no one could argue that Haack has been the primary catalyst.

She started the season off by scoring 28 points against Lakeville North, and then went on to score 31, 26, 37, 38 and 35 points over the team’s next five games. No other player on the Elks roster has even broken 20 points during a game at this point in the season, with the next closest being Ava Kramer, who scored 17 against Lakeville North.

There was a lot of concern about where the Elks would get there scoring from after Abi Scheid graduated last year, but Haack took it upon herself to work hard during the offseason and become the player her teammates needed her to be.

“This past summer and fall, I’ve just put a lot of time in shooting with my dad,” she began. “I’ve just put in a lot of extra time and I’ve been running and lifting. But I think the biggest reason for those points is my confidence level this year. Being a senior I know I really have to step it up on this team because we lost Abi Scheid this past year and she was one of our big scorers. I knew that I needed to step up and take that role on the team. The shots have just been pretty open. I just play my game and that’s a big part of my game, scoring. Taking it to the basket and shooting threes.”

Even though she is getting open looks, and her shots are falling, scoring is not Haack’s primary focus. She mentioned that it would be nice to get the all-time scoring record for Elk River, but also knows she is still a ways off of it. Instead, she would rather help her team advance to the state tournament.

She has been starting on varsity since she was a freshman, and has lost to St. Michael-Albertville in the section tournament each of her first three years. Now, she knows that it is her last chance and believes this team has the ability to do it.

“I really believe this year is our year,” Haack said. “If we put in the time and really make that our goal, I believe that this is our year. We have a god chance of getting out of this section.”

The Elks’ next game will be on Thursday, Dec. 22, when they host the Rogers Royals for the annual River Battle. It is always a fun experience for the players, but Haack and her teammates have won it every year since she has been in high school, and she is not about to let that change during her senior season.