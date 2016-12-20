Greg Amundson named next Royals head coach

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Just two weeks to the day after the Rogers girls basketball team head coach Chuck Thompson stepped down due to health reasons, the team’s replacement has been hired.

Greg Amundson, former Mandan (N.D.), Columbia Heights, and Centennial head coach, is coming to Rogers to coach the Royals; a team that is currently 2-6.

Amundson has been coaching for over thirty years, starting in 1980 in North Dakota. Mandan—a suburb of Bismarck—won just one game in Amundson’s first year as coach. In Year 3, the team finished better than .500 and by his 11th season, Amundson finally had more wins than losses on his resume.

That’s when things began to look up for Amundson and the Mandan Braves.

From 1991-2009, the Braves girls basketball team reached the state tournament 18 straight times, including a span from 1995-2008 where Amundson’s teams reached the state title game all but one year. Mandan won nine Class A state titles (six in a row), had 10 North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists—six winners—and a win-loss record that had people mistaking him for Mike Krzyzewski. By the time Amundson stepped down as coach to move to Columbia Heights, his record at Mandan was 508-173.

The Minot native, and former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, moved his family to Minnesota where his time could be focused on rebuilding the Columbia Heights team during the 2009-2010 season. Having already retired from the Mandan public schools before the move (Amundson was a physical education teacher), Amundson had the ability to live and breathe basketball.

Amundson coached two years at Columbia Heights before taking over at Centennial into the 2011-12 season. Three years later, the Cougars were in the state quarterfinals against Lakeville North and the following year the team was back at state, this time against St. Michael-Albertville. While Amundson’s teams lost in the first round of state both times, the road to success seemed to run through Amundson.

Amundson jumped right into the thick of things at Rogers on Monday afternoon, meeting players before jumping into the team’s first practice together. Amundson is expected to be part of a parent’s meeting on Tuesday evening at Rogers High School, so the Royals’ parents can meet the new coach and see whom their daughters will be working with for the remainder of the season.

The Royals’ first game with Amundson on the sideline will be a big one. The team travels to Elk River on Dec. 22 for the annual “River Battle” game against the Elks. The Royals haven’t defeated the Elks in the rivalry game since Dec. 19, 2009.