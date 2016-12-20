Elks are built from attitude, effort and discipline

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Attitude, effort and discipline. Those are the three things that head Elk River hockey coach Ben Gustafson preaches to his players everyday. He wants them to have a good attitude in victory and defeat, give 110 percent effort in everything they do and remain out of the penalty box. He believes, if his players are able to do those three things, they will win every game.

They were tested this past weekend when they played Eden Prairie, Edina and Grand Rapids on back-to-back-to-back nights in the Braemer Classic. All three of Gustafson’s talking points would show up at one point or another and it would be up to the players to respond. The Elk River Elks celebrate at center ice after Jax Murray scored an empty-net goal to put the team up 3-1 with 1:07 remaining against Grand Rapids. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Discipline:

This may be the most important aspect in any sport. Penalties are momentum killers and more often than not, the least penalized team is the one coming out on top. The importance of staying disciplined showed up in the team’s first game Thursday night when they took on Eden Prairie. They were winning 3-0 heading into the third period, but then Max Michaelis was called for interference and it gave their opponents life.

The Elks were playing one man short for two minutes, and Eden Prairie took advantage – scoring to make it a 3-1 game. They then used that momentum to score again to make it 3-2. The victory was slipping away from the Elks, but they were able to hold on.

“Our kids didn’t panic when they got one and they got the other one,” Gustafson said after his team’s Thursday night win. “Our kids, the enthusiasm on the bench and the positivety on the bench, and the encouragement on the bench was really good. The guys stuck together, stuck with it and I think that’s why we held on to win last night. They played for each other.”

The Elks would rebound well with their discipline for the remainder of the tournament. They only took two penalties against Edina, and one against Grand Rapids. Though, their one penalty against Grand Rapids proved to be a costly one, as their opponents were able to score and take a 1-0 lead early in the game.

But they were able to respond to that adversity and come away with a 3-1 win.

“I think we’re doing a great job of playing disciplined hockey and staying out of the penalty box,” Gustafson said. “I think we only had one penalty today, and obviously they scored on that power play. We always stress staying out of the penalty box and worrying about the things that we can control. It’s tough to win games when you’re in the penalty box. I’m really proud of the kids, to this point, they’ve done a really good job of staying out of the penalty box.”

Effort:

The Elks played great two out of the three nights, with their only hiccup coming against Edina on Friday, when they lost 0-5. They may have still been celebrating Thursday’s win over No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie, instead of focusing on the task at hand.

“Just didn’t have it last night,” Gustafson said after Saturday’s game. “We had an emotional win on Thursday, beating the No. 1 team in the state. Edina lost on Thursday in their own rink. I thought they were a little hungrier than we were last night…”

Even though they were blown out, the Elks still showed a lot of guts and effort, out shooting Edina 36-26. That effort and that drive to the net is becoming a staple for the Elks, as they also out shot Eden Prairie 14-5 in the first period – Eden Prairie out shot them 30-28 in the game – and Grand Rapids 24-22. The Grand Rapids game was also highlighted by the second period of play when the Elks out shot their opponents 10-3.

Attitude:

Elk River’s attitude and resolve was tested when they squared off against Grand Rapids Saturday night. They had just lost to Edina 0-5 after celebrating a big win over Eden Prairie, and were about to face Grand Rapids, who were undefeated in the tournament to that point. Connor Bizal (7) celebrates after scoring against Grand Rapids, it would turn out to be the game winner. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

The Elks needed to forget about the night before and be positive. Not dwelling on the past and feeling bad about what happened.

“Before the game, our coaching staff challenged the kids,” Gustafson began. “Obviously, didn’t give the greatest effort (Friday) night, and we challenged them today to bounce back. Tried to stress our commitment level and moving our feet. Our kids did a great job. Their response was really good, so that’s probably what I’m most proud of.”

The Elks were able to come out on Saturday with their heads held high after defeating their opponents 3-1. They could have been upset with the way things were going for them, especially after giving up a power-play goal to go down 0-1, but they didn’t. They battled back and ended up winning the game, which is exactly what their coach wanted to see.

Attitude, effort and discipline. Three simple words that have helped mold a group of kids into players ready to overcome any obstacle placed in front of them.