Wentland fulfills lifelong dream of committing to Division-I basketball program

by Trevor Hass

Sports Reporter

Gathered in a room with the University of Denver women’s basketball coaching staff earlier this month, Sidney Wentland anxiously awaited her fate. She knew the comments coming her way had a chance to shape or alter her entire future.

She didn’t have to wait long to feel more at ease, as one of the assistant coaches immediately complimented Wentland’s ability to stay low during a defensive drill toward the end of a camp she participated in the day prior. Photo by Erik Jacobson

Sidney Wentland committed to play basketball at the University of Denver.

“She pointed out that I was the lowest one on the court and pretty much the tallest one,” Wentland said. “She thought that was awesome.”

The coaching staff, captivated by Wentland’s athleticism and skills, offered the Elk River rising senior a scholarship before she flew back to Minnesota. Wentland initially had a visit scheduled at Division II school University of Mary the following Wednesday, but she knew she had to cancel that visit. Denver was where she wanted to go, and she committed shortly thereafter.

The coaching staff, the teammates, the Division I experience and the campus were all exactly what she was looking for, so she figured there was no reason to wait.

“My whole life, my goal has been to go D-I for basketball,” Wentland said. “It’s such a big relief to know that I am. I’ve reached that goal.”

Growing up, Wentland was always one of the most athletic kids in her friend groups. While many of those friends gravitated to one sport, Wentland continued to dabble in three into high school. She starred on the volleyball team this fall, transitioned to a starting role on the basketball team in the winter and finished sixth in the state in shot put on the track team just a few weeks ago.

That was all as a junior. She still has one more year in high school ahead of her. While Wentland said she’s relished the chance to play three sports in high school, she’s known all along she wanted to play basketball in college.

It’s where her passion lies, and she’s harnessed her skills while playing on the highly regarded North Tartan Amateur Athletic Union team with fellow Elks Gabi Haack and Kelsie Cox throughout high school. Cox, Haack and Wentland are an inseparable trio, and they’ll be tasked with leading Elk River next year now that go-to option Abi Scheid has graduated. Photo by Trevor Hass

Sidney Wentland has been a star three-sport athlete for the Elks.

Haack and Cox said they’ve seen Wentland improve considerably from her freshman year until now, and they’re both incredibly proud of her for committing to a Division I school.

“Sidney’s really become a better mid-range shooter,” Haack said. “She’s always been strong, but from her freshman year to now her senior year, she’s gotten so much stronger.”

“I remember in travel, she used to play guard and in the post,” Cox said. “She can shoot, and she’s really, really strong taking it to the basket. She can basically play every position.”

Wentland’s strength makes her a natural 3 or 4, but she’s also capable of playing the 1, 2 or 5, if necessary. Her time as a volleyball player improved her agility and overall power and athleticism, while her time as a shot putter improved her strength and coordination.

So when that assistant coach praised Wentland for her athletic ability and endurance, she politely thanked her, but deep down she knew the traits catching her soon-to-be coach’s eye were qualities she’s possessed for years.

Her athletic ability isn’t just a product of talent, but also a result of hard work and dedication to her crafts. Now, that diligence has helped Wentland accomplish a goal she’s had since she was a kid.

“I’m so excited for her,” Haack said. “She’ll do great things out there.”