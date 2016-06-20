Bezek in talks to become superintendent of Somerset School District in Wisconsin

Elk River Area School District Superintendent Mark Bezek told the Star News this weekend he is in talks with the Somerset School District to become the Wisconsin school district’s next superintendent. Bezek

The Somerset School Board unanimously agreed last week to make him an offer. Bezek said they were close but there was still a few things to check before he made his final decision.

The job, if he accepts, would put him closer to family, and there’s economic benefit for the 59-year-old school chief to finish his educational career outside of Minnesota.

Bezek grew up spending summers on Lake Wapogasset. The new post would reunite him with his sisters who live in the Amery area. He also has three grown children, a daughter in New Prague, a daughter who works for Johnson Banks in Chippewa and a son who serves as an MP in the Army about to be deployed on his second tour to Kuwait.

“I’m very excited to become part of the Somerset community,” Bezek told a Wisconsin newspaper that follows the Somerset School Board. “I feel the challenges the school district faces are a good match for my skill set.

“Somerset is on the verge of a changing socio-economic base with the new bridge opening soon. That alone has the possibility of changing face of Somerset in the future.”

Check back later this week for more on this developing story.