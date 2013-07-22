Eva May Fyle Murray, 102, Elk River

Murray

Eva May Fyle Murray, 102 years old of Elk River, MN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on July 20, 2013, at Parkview Nursing Center in Buffalo, MN.

Celebration of Life 5-8 p.m. on July 23, 2013, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. (visitation at 9:30) July 24, 2013, at the Church of St. Andrew in Elk River, MN.

Born April 2, 1911, in Buffalo, MN to Thomas and Anna (Trunt) Fyle of Albertville.

Preceded in death by husband of 48 years Roland Murray, her parents, sisters Sylvia DeChene, Rosamond Sandusky, brothers Harold Fyle, Omer Fyle and Ralph Fyle, and son Dr. William Murray.

Survived by children, Kay (Dick) Osterman, Dennis (Dana) Murray, Elaine Rohlf (Alan Weber), Betty Freeze, Rose (David) Weatherly, Susan (Richard) Lutes and Pam (Denny) Forsyth; grandchildren, Becky (Greg) Russell, Rick Osterman, Ron (Lynn) Osterman, Sherry (Mark) Jenkins, Shannon Murray, Stephanie Murray, Britten (Gina) Murray, Matisse Murray, Celine Murray, Shawn (Laurel) Rohlf, Shelley Rohlf, Jenny (Michael) Scott, Johnny (Polly ) Rohlf, Cynthia (Damon) Kocina, Josie Hill, Chad (Becky) Weatherly, Alexa Weatherly, Erik Weatherly, Kyle Murray, Emily Lutes, Ian Lutes, Austin Forsyth, Collin Forsyth and Colette Forsyth; great grandchildren, Nate (Beth) Russell, Corinne (Andrew) Rohlik, Jordan Osterman, Kate Osterman, Jesse Jenkins, Rachel Jenkins, J. Willie Jenkins, Juliana Murray, Harper Rohlf, Hogan Rohlf, Ella Thomson, Jacquelyn Scott, Wyatt Scott, Ashley Molina, Gage Kocina, Nicholas Kocina, Mya Cruz, Ryan Weatherly and Jenna Weatherly, Eila Rohlf and Cora Rohlf.

Eva spent her early life on her parents’ farm located between Albertville and Monticello, MN. She attended the Country Primary School on the Great River Road and graduated from Monticello High School in 1928. Eva worked in the Monticello National Bank after graduation and eventually moved to Minneapolis where she worked for Mr. Wm Ontjes at Union Mortgage.

On June 27, 1939, she married Roland Murray, the man of her dreams and moved to Elk River. Many people from Elk River remember Roland as their local grocer. In 1951, Eva and Roland made their home next to the Catholic Church on 4th Street where they raised their family and resided thereafter. Eva and Roland loved to dance and enjoyed old time and wedding dances in the area. Eva attended St. Andrew Catholic Church, where she and Roland served in several capacities as Council officers. Eva was also a member of St. Andrew Christian Women Association. Eva worked as a cook at St. Andrew Grade School, and later she was employed by the Rural Electric Power Co. from which she retired in 1985. She spent her retirement years volunteering at Guardian Angels Nursing Home and St. Andrew Church, knitting, embroidering, playing cards, fishing and babysitting her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

